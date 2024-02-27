Pankaj Udhas, the ghazal singer and the iconic face of Indie-pop in the 80s and the 90s, passed away on February 26 after suffering from prolonged illness. As per reports, he breathed his last at around 11 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Pankaj was 72. Several dignitaries and celebs mourned the demise of the legendary musician and singer. Actor John Abraham, who attributes his career to Pankaj Udhas, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer.
At the initial stage of his career, before making his Bollywood, debut John Abraham appeared in the music video of Pankaj Udhas' 1999 song 'Chupke Chupke' from the album 'Mahek'.
On Monday, John took to his X platform and shared a still from the song and wrote, “You held me close when I was just a newcomer. You are my mentor in so many ways. May you rest in peace. I will always miss you."
The 'Dhoom' actor has always praised his mentor Pankaj Udhas. He has aways considered Udhas as his inspiration. In 2012, in an interview with IANS, John said, “I look at sir (Pankaj Udhas) as a mentor because when I came into this industry as a model, the first person who graciously accepted me in his music video was sir." He added, “With Chupke Chupke he is the one man who is more than responsible for my success."
Pankaj Udhas' contribution to the music industry is immense. He started his career with 'Aahat' in 1980, and his singles such as 'Mukarar' and 'Tarrannum' were chartbusters. He also lent his voice to 'Naam's song 'Chitthi Aayee Hai'. Other songs like 'Chandi Jaisa Rang', 'Aur Ahista', 'Phir Haath Mein Sharab Hai', and 'Yun Mere Khat Ka Jawab Aaya' are his most popular songs. He was honoured with the Padmashree Award in 2006. Apart from doing music videos, albums and singing for films, he also did live events.
Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be performed today in Mumbai in between 3 pm to 5 pm.