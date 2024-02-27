The 'Dhoom' actor has always praised his mentor Pankaj Udhas. He has aways considered Udhas as his inspiration. In 2012, in an interview with IANS, John said, “I look at sir (Pankaj Udhas) as a mentor because when I came into this industry as a model, the first person who graciously accepted me in his music video was sir." He added, “With Chupke Chupke he is the one man who is more than responsible for my success."