Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness

Popular actor and comedian Joe Flaherty has passed away after suffering from a brief period of illness. He died at the age of 82.

It’s a sad day for the world of comedy. One of the brightest stars from the film and television industry, Joe Flaherty, has died after suffering from a brief illness. The news of the death was confirmed by Gudrun, his daughter. He is massively popular for his comedic acts in shows like ‘SCTV’ and ‘Freaks And Greeks’. He was just 82.

Joe Flaherty had been suffering for the past few months and a fundraiser was held in February to raise money for his medical expenses after his health started declining. It was during this time that people all over the world became aware of his health situation.

For the unversed, Joe Flaherty was one of the cast members and a writer for the popular sketch comedy show, ‘SCTV’. It aired from 1976 to 1984. Not just that he gained worldwide fame after playing the character of Harold Weir in ‘Freaks And Greeks’. He was also part of popular films like ‘Tunnel Vision’, ‘Happy Gilmore’ and many others. He shared screen space with Adam Sandler, who paid a tribute to Joe Flaherty’s genius in a very heartwarming post on social media. Have a look:

“Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all (sic),” wrote Adam Sandler.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family and close ones of Joe Flaherty. May his soul rest in peace.

