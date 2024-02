Hollywood star Jeremy Renner shared that he's feeling "strong” and doing 90 per cent of all things he needs to be doing.

It was last year, when Renner had a near-fatal snow plow accident.

Speaking to etonline, he said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will hopefully be running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”