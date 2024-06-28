Art & Entertainment

‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time

The comedy caper, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, minted Rs 3.25 crore nett in India.

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa
Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Punjabi comedy film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ hit the cinema halls on Thursday. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film has become the second biggest Punjabi opener in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ minted Rs 3.25 crore nett in India.

On Thursday, the comedy caper witnessed an overall Punjabi occupancy of 46.43 percent, with most cinegoers watching the night show of the film. In Chandigarh, the film saw a 55 percent occupancy for 173 shows. In Delhi-NCR, with 355 shows, the film had an occupancy of 31.75 percent. The film had a higher occupancy in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, and the cities witnessed around 66 percent occupancy with 53 and 101 shows respectively.

So far, the biggest Punjabi opener in India remains Gippy Grewal’s 2023 film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’, which made Rs 4.55 crore on its first day. So far, the second and third spots were taken by Diljit’s films ‘Honsla Rakh’ and ‘Shadaa’, which raken in Rs 2.52 crore and Rs 2.4 crore on opening day respectively.

Coming back to ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’, the film made around Rs 8 crore globally on its first day, while ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ collected Rs 10 crore globally on opening day, and minted Rs 101.9 crore during its lifetime run globally.

Meanwhile, at the box office, the collections of ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ might be dampened by ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. While Diljit and Neeru’s film will likely have a strong hold in Punjab, it could face tough competition in Delhi-NCR region. Interestingly, Diljit has sung ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s Bhairava Anthem. Ahead of ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’, Diljit was seen in the Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, where he played the titular role. 

