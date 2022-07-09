Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Janit Bhutani Quits Fictional Drama 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam'

TV actor Janit Bhutani, who plays the antagonist in 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' is quitting the show.

Janit Bhutani
Janit Bhutani Instagram

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 10:37 am

After playing the antagonist in 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan', actor Janit Bhutani has decided to quit the show.

He says: "I was enjoying playing a negative character in the show. Audience loved my character. But suddenly the storyline was changed and I'm fine with it, but nothing was left for my character in the show."

"I was shooting for a very less number of days and that's when I decided to quit the show. There was no specific end for my role or I have no idea if makers are looking for a replacement. Though it was pleasant to be part of the show, I'm now open to exploring new opportunities. I would love to work with the makers in the future too," he added.

Bhutani, who was also part of the popular TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' is keen on playing more diverse and challenging roles.

"As an actor, I enjoy challenging myself with new roles. I want to entertain my audience by playing various roles with different layers of emotions. I have also been part of digital shows. I'm open to both mediums. I'm just more concerned about the role I'm essaying and my screen timing," he concludes.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Janit Bhutani Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan TV Actor Janit Bhutani Zee5 Indian TV Serial Daily Soap Opera
