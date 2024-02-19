Janhvi Kapoor To Star With Ram Charan In Buchi Babu Sana’s Next, Confirms Boney Kapoor

The filmmaker-producer, who has shot several projects in Hyderabad, also mentioned how the city has changed over the years. Revealing how he once wanted to buy a home in the city for his late wife, Sridevi, he added, “I’ve shot 12 of my films in Hyderabad, back then it was a growing city. When I came back after a few years, the whole city had changed. I used to drive myself around, now I need someone local to guide me. I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad for my wife because she worked a lot here. I remember we used to relish a lot of Andhra khaana (food) whenever we were here. Now, I don’t have the heart to.”