Janhvi Kapoor To Star With Ram Charan In Buchi Babu Sana’s Next, Confirms Boney Kapoor

It was speculated for a long time that Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second Telugu project. Now confirming the same to iDream Media, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has put an end to all speculation and confirmed that Janhvi has indeed been roped in for the upcoming project with ‘Uppena’ director Buchi Babu Sana, and will share the screen with Ram Charan.
For those caught unaware, Janhvi is currently working on Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’ with Jr NTR. Talking about her upcoming Telugu projects, Boney said, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”
The filmmaker-producer, who has shot several projects in Hyderabad, also mentioned how the city has changed over the years. Revealing how he once wanted to buy a home in the city for his late wife, Sridevi, he added, “I’ve shot 12 of my films in Hyderabad, back then it was a growing city. When I came back after a few years, the whole city had changed. I used to drive myself around, now I need someone local to guide me. I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad for my wife because she worked a lot here. I remember we used to relish a lot of Andhra khaana (food) whenever we were here. Now, I don’t have the heart to.”
Apart from her Telugu projects with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Jahnvi also has a Tamil film with Suriya. She would also feature in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Ulajh’ in Hindi. Meanwhile, the makers of Ram Charan’s next are yet to make an official announcement about the project.