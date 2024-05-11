Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her 'Mahi' Saitama; Drops Purrfect Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', on Saturday dropped pictures with her 'Mahi' -- furry friend 'Saitama', leaving people in awe of their cute chemistry.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor with Saitama Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted a series of photos and videos featuring her posing with her pet dog, 'Saitama'.

The diva is wearing a barbie pink sleeveless crop top with the number 6 written on it, paired with a black and white striped skirt.

In the images, Janhvi can be seen lovingly holding her dog.

The videos capture Janhvi playing with her dog on the set.

The post is captioned: "Saitama is mera Mahi....aur aapka? #MrandMrsMahi."

Janhvi has also created an Instagram account for her furry friend under the username "psychotama_".

One endearing picture shared on the account depicts Janhvi sleeping peacefully with the dog wrapped in her arms.

The photo is shared with the caption: "My mumma loves to give me huggyme."

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film 'Roohi'.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is scheduled to release on May 31.

