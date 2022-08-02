Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor On Starring Opposite Shah Rukh, Aamir And Salman Khan: ‘Thoda Odd Hoga’

Janhvi Kapoor recently talked about working with the three Khans of Bollywood Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 6:07 pm

Producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is currently riding high on the success of her recent project, ‘Good Luck Jerry’. She has also wrapped up the last schedule of her film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. 

Now, in a recent interview with NDTV, the actress was asked if she would like to share screen space with superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. To which, she replied that it would be ‘odd’ to star alongside the three Khans. 

The actress quipped, "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I would love to work with them." She further added that she would look good with Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor on screen. 

With Varun, she is already starring in ‘Bawaal’, which went on floors in April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It is slated to hit the screens on April 7, 2023. Recently, Varun announced the film’s wrap up on Instagram. "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko,” he captioned it as. 

Check it out: 

Apart from ‘Bawaal’, Janhvi also has Karan Johar's production ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Sharan Sharma. Not just that, she will also be seen in her father Boney Kapoor production ‘Mili’.

The Khans, on the other hand, have an interesting lineup. While Aamir is awaiting ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shah Rukh has ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ with Salman looking forward to ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

