Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Clicked As They Enjoy RCB Vs RR IPL Match In Ahmedabad, Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her next release ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’. After the film promotions in the city, the actress took out time and watched Thursday's Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminator round in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. She was clicked with Orry and their pictures from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have now gone viral. She was even clicked enjoying a Gujarati meal.
In the photo, shared by Instant Bollywood, Janhvi can be seen posing with Orry. She looked lovely in an off-shoulder denim top and jeans. Another video of her cheering for the RCB team, and her reaction to Virat Kohli's running out of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, have gone viral as well.
Meanwhile, Janhvi also shared a BTS video from the shoot of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’. In the video, she was seen wearing cricket gear, including batting pads. While she walks awkwardly, her co-star, Rajkummar Rao, funnily imitates her. She captioned it as, “Our very own gajagamini walk. took a minute to get used to all those cricket pads but glad I could amuse u Mr. Mahi.”
Coming to ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, the film beautifully blends cricket and romance into a fun narrative. Directed by Sharan Sharma of the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ fame, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. In the film’s teaser, the actors play a married couple who share a passion for cricket. While Janhvi’s character is a doctor who enjoys watching and playing cricket, Rajkummar Rao’s character is an aspiring cricketer.
Interestingly, Janhvi recently stated she wants to show the film to MS Dhoni. However, it might be a challenge, considering Dhoni’s busy schedule. She said that at the launch of the film’s new song, ‘Dekha Tenu’, “Of course we want to show this film to MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni but he is very busy, I’m sure. You also please help,” Director Sharan Sharma added, “One of the biggest reasons to make the film.” ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ is releasing on May 31.