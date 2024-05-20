Art & Entertainment

Jamie Bacon, Pradeep Khadka Team Up For Pradeep Shahi's Upcoming Sci-fi 'Eklo'

British-Nepalese director Pradeep Shahi's film "Eklo" will feature British actor Jamie Bacon and Napalese star Pradeep Khadka in lead roles.

Director Pradeep Shahi
Director Pradeep Shahi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

British-Nepalese director Pradeep Shahi's film "Eklo" will feature British actor Jamie Bacon and Nepalese star Pradeep Khadka in lead roles.

According to news entertainment outlet Deadline, Shahi's directorial will be the first science fiction film to come out of Nepal.

The story is set in a "futuristic version of Earth in which a deadly viral epidemic forced humanity to flee the planet in 2030. Sixty years later, British space agency astronaut Zach (Bacon) is on a reconnaissance missions and crash-lands in the Himalayan region of Nepal with his partner.

"They explore their surroundings and uncover a hidden city of caves nestled among the mountains, where they encounter a mysterious figure (Khadka), who is the mythical guardian of the Himalayan region."

Bacon is known for projects like "Into the Mirror", "White Lines" and "Brighton". He is also producing the film.

Khadka, 33, had his break through with 2016 Nepali film "Prem Geet". It was directed by Sudarshan Thapa. The actor further led the sequels of the film "Prem Geet 2" which released in 2017 and "Prem Geet 3" which came in 2022.

Shahi, who is currently at the Cannes with his latest directorial "Antim Sanskar: The Last Ritual", is well known for "1915: Legend of the Gurkhas" which released in May last year.

