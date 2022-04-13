Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Movies That Have Depicted The Dreadful Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media a while ago and paid tributes to all the people who were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Today marks the 103rd anniversary of the horrific incident. The PM spoke up about the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of these people who gave their lives on this day, and how they all will keep motivating generations to come.

For the unversed, hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by the British forces. That too when there was no provocation in any way. It went on to become one of the most brutal killings recorded in world history.

There have been many films where the incident has been represented onscreen in films. Here are some films where the shocking incident has been showcased brilliantly:

‘Sardar Udham’ (2021)

Vicky Kaushal’s movie showed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in an intense detailed way. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar directed the scene in a way so that the audience viewing the movie felt the chills run down their spine of what the actual incident might have been like. It is by far the longest representation of the incident onscreen, and Kaushal managed to bring out the emotion of the scene perfectly. While the movie was about Sardar Udham Singh’s life, this was the incident that shaped the way his life progressed and this is one of the prime reasons why he became a freedom fighter.

‘Phillauri’ (2017)

Anushka Sharma played a ghost from pre-independence India searching for her fiancé Diljit Dosanjh. This moving love story has a dramatic ending based on the atrocious Jallianwala Bagh massacre that will leave you in tears.

‘Rang De Basanti’ (2006)

Aamir Khan’s movie was about the present day youth and how they are ready to take inspiration from things that happened in India’s history and apply that to today’s scenario. There is an entire sequence where the Jallianwala Bagh incident has been shown in short, with General Dyer being used as a metaphor to show the corrupt politicians. The film went on to depict how a young IAF pilot lost his life as a result of the corrupt system. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra used General Dyer to represent today’s corrupt politicians, police officers, and government officials.

‘The Legend Of Bhagat Singh’ (2002)

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre had a profound influence on the youthful mind of radical rebel Bhagat Singh. It was one of the incidents that led to him wanting to fight for his country and so much so even give his life away so that other Indians can get inspired and come ahead to join the freedom struggle. A touching moment in the film depicts Bhagat Singh as a little Sikh child visiting the site of the tragedy and how it affects him forever.

‘Gandhi’ (1982)

This sequence from the Richard Attenborough movie is arguably the closest to the re-enactment of the catastrophe. With a poignant speech as well leading up to this incident. The film went on to win eight Oscars including that of Best Picture, Best Director for Richard Attenborough, and Best Actor for Ben Kingsley.