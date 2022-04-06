Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls Being Almost Arrested With Kamal Haasan

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat said that during the film 'Vishwaroopam', he was shooting along with actor Kamal Haasan in New York when the police became suspicious of their activities and almost arrested them.

Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls Being Almost Arrested With Kamal Haasan
Jaideep Ahlawat Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:05 pm

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who worked with actors Kamal Haasan and Rahul Bose in the film ‘Vishwaroopam’, recently spoke about the time when they were almost arrested. This was in 2013 when they were in the US.

The actor was talking on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey and spoke about how they were shooting in New York when their car was stopped. Ahlawat said that they were shooting on the bridge and had already made a couple of round trips. This was during Christmas time and the security was heightened. 

Related stories

‘Bloody Brothers’ Review: Terrible Name Yet Jaideep Ahlawat-Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Chemistry Makes This Bearable

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Starrer ‘Vikram’ To Release On June 3

Jaideep Ahlawat Says 'Pataal Lok's Success Led To Versatile Offers

“The moment we reached the toll, there were 8-10 cop cars and we realised they were there for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like ‘we’re gone’. I was the junior-most there. Kamal sir was sitting in the car, and I thought he’ll handle it. The cops started yelling like we see in all Hollywood films ‘keep your hands where I can see them’. He kept yelling and I was thinking ‘I won’t do anything, please don’t shoot’,” he said. 

However, thankfully they realised that it was a film shoot and, thus, let them go. “Eventually, they realised it’s a film shoot. We showed the permissions etc. After 15 minutes, they let us go. But those 15 minutes were scary. Now we can laugh about it but then it felt like,” he said.

Ahlawat was seen in the critically acclaimed series ‘Paatal Lok’ and gained immense popularity post that.

Meanwhile, Ahlawat was recently seen in the series 'Bloody Brothers', which aired on ZEE5. The story of the series has been adapted from the BBC’s 2019 mini-series ‘Guilt’, and also stars Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead role. Actress Tina Desai also plays the role of Sophie in the show, while actor Jitendra Joshi is seen essaying the role of a drunk detective. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jaideep Ahlawat Bloody Brothers Kamal Haasan Rahul Bose OTT Platforms Vishwaroopam Corporate Thrillers Web Series Film Shooting Jaideep Ahlawat Kamal Haasan Zeeshan Ayyub Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Twinkle Khanna Jokes On 'The Kashmir Files', Faces Flak For Being 'Insensitive'

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC