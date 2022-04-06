Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls Being Almost Arrested With Kamal Haasan

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who worked with actors Kamal Haasan and Rahul Bose in the film ‘Vishwaroopam’, recently spoke about the time when they were almost arrested. This was in 2013 when they were in the US.

The actor was talking on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey and spoke about how they were shooting in New York when their car was stopped. Ahlawat said that they were shooting on the bridge and had already made a couple of round trips. This was during Christmas time and the security was heightened.

“The moment we reached the toll, there were 8-10 cop cars and we realised they were there for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like ‘we’re gone’. I was the junior-most there. Kamal sir was sitting in the car, and I thought he’ll handle it. The cops started yelling like we see in all Hollywood films ‘keep your hands where I can see them’. He kept yelling and I was thinking ‘I won’t do anything, please don’t shoot’,” he said.

However, thankfully they realised that it was a film shoot and, thus, let them go. “Eventually, they realised it’s a film shoot. We showed the permissions etc. After 15 minutes, they let us go. But those 15 minutes were scary. Now we can laugh about it but then it felt like,” he said.

Ahlawat was seen in the critically acclaimed series ‘Paatal Lok’ and gained immense popularity post that.

Meanwhile, Ahlawat was recently seen in the series 'Bloody Brothers', which aired on ZEE5. The story of the series has been adapted from the BBC’s 2019 mini-series ‘Guilt’, and also stars Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead role. Actress Tina Desai also plays the role of Sophie in the show, while actor Jitendra Joshi is seen essaying the role of a drunk detective.