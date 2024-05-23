Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor

The actress mentioned how Bollywood has become more age inclusive for women now, but it was not the case earlier.

Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez At Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently walked the red carpet at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. Now during a candid chat with Brut, the Sri Lankan beauty recalled her initial days in showbiz and revealed the worst advice she received from a fellow actor. Mentioning how she was told that women after the age of 30 ‘don’t get’ any acting jobs, Jacqueline shared how not a single photographer clicked her photo while she walked the red carpet in her debut Cannes appearance. 

She said, “Very very early on in my career, I was at the gym and I was explaining to this actor that I have to go for this course and I have to go for this class. And I am training in diction for this and then I’m working out here and he was like, ‘listen just focus on looking good and you'll be fine.’ And I actually think that it was one of the worst pieces of advice I ever got, being someone who was trying to make it in the industry.”

Jacqueline further shared how she was told many times to get a nose job. “And so quite a few people earlier on actually told me that it should be you know ‘you should consider getting that done.’ And it’s mainly physical, and that’s the sad thing,” she said. 

She further mentioned how Bollywood has become more age inclusive for women now, but it was not the case earlier. The 38-year-old actress said, “Actually I think one amazing thing I have been noticing in Bollywood is that there has been more and more age inclusivity for women which I think is amazing. Because when I had first come here, I was terrified, because this one actor had told me, ‘you’re turning 30,’ I was turning 30 that year, and I was telling him about my birthday next month, ‘I’m turning 30, that’s so crazy, and I am so nervous,’ or you know, ‘it’s scary,’ and he was like ‘Oh my god, change the age on your passport’ I was like ‘what’, he was like ‘well, you know, women don’t get films after the age of 30’. So that was really disappointing to hear, but on saying that, women are getting films at every age in their career right now. And I think that’s an amazing thing.”

Jacqueline made her debut with the 2009 Sujoy Ghosh film ‘Aladin’, and will feature next in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, the third installment in the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Level, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

