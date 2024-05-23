Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor

She further mentioned how Bollywood has become more age inclusive for women now, but it was not the case earlier. The 38-year-old actress said, “Actually I think one amazing thing I have been noticing in Bollywood is that there has been more and more age inclusivity for women which I think is amazing. Because when I had first come here, I was terrified, because this one actor had told me, ‘you’re turning 30,’ I was turning 30 that year, and I was telling him about my birthday next month, ‘I’m turning 30, that’s so crazy, and I am so nervous,’ or you know, ‘it’s scary,’ and he was like ‘Oh my god, change the age on your passport’ I was like ‘what’, he was like ‘well, you know, women don’t get films after the age of 30’. So that was really disappointing to hear, but on saying that, women are getting films at every age in their career right now. And I think that’s an amazing thing.”