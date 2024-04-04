Jackie Shroff Turns Bhidu Shakespeare, Shares A 'Tippani' For Summer Vacations

Jackie took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”