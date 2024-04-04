Art & Entertainment

Jackie Shroff Turns Bhidu Shakespeare, Shares A 'Tippani' For Summer Vacations

Jackie Shroff tagged himself as "Bhidu Shakespeare" and shared some words of wisdom, which he calls "tippani" for summer vacations.

Instagram
Jackie Shroff Photo: Instagram
"Bhidu" is a term used colloquially in Mumbai to address a friend or a person.

Jackie took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”

The actor shared a post with a picture of himself, accompanied by the message: “Abey cricket match ki innings chhod… apne life ki innings ko sambhal (Forget about the innings in the cricket match, manage your life innings - Bhidu Shakespeare).”

On the film front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan.

