Art & Entertainment

Jackie Shroff Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights-Report

The actor filed a petition on May 14 seeking protection for his name, images, likeness, voice and using his iconic nickname 'Bhidu' without his permission.

Instagram
Jackie Shroff Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Jackie Shroff moved the Delhi High Court to file a petition on May 14 seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. As per reports, he has filed the suit seeking protection for his name, images, likeness, voice and using his iconic nickname 'Bhidu' without his permission.

As per a report in Money Control, the case hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (May 15) by the court and summons have been issued today.

Reportedly, advocate Pravin Anand, who is representing Jackie Shroff, informed the court that the actor's images have been used in offensive memes, and his voice has also been used for similar purposes. In his plea, the 67-year-old actor sought the protection of his names Jackie Shroff, Jackie, Jaggu Dada and Bhidu and stated that these names shouldn't be used without his consent.

The 'Hero' actor also had a request that the Department of Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is instructed to remove all links and websites that unlawfully violate his personality rights.

Jackie Shroff is not the first celeb to have filed plea for protection of his personality rights from misuse by third parties. Earlier, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor among others approached the High Court to protect their personality rights.

Earlier, Tushar Agarwal, a Supreme Court advocate, while talking about personality rights, had told Moneycontrol, “In the simplest sense, personality rights are the rights of famous personalities and celebrities whose name, voice, signature or any other personality trait has commercial value and can mobilise and influence the public at large. One such personality right is the right of publicity which recognises the commercial value of a photograph or representation of a prominent person and protects his proprietary interest in the profitability of his public reputation''.

Let's wait for tomorrow what the court has to decide on Jackie Shroff's plea.

