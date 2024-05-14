Jackie Shroff Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights-Report

Earlier, Tushar Agarwal, a Supreme Court advocate, while talking about personality rights, had told Moneycontrol, “In the simplest sense, personality rights are the rights of famous personalities and celebrities whose name, voice, signature or any other personality trait has commercial value and can mobilise and influence the public at large. One such personality right is the right of publicity which recognises the commercial value of a photograph or representation of a prominent person and protects his proprietary interest in the profitability of his public reputation''.