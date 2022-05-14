Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Fast X: Alan Ritchson Joins Next Installment In ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise

Actor Alan Ritchson has joined the film just as Louis Letterier has taken over as director from Justin Lin.

Fast X: Alan Ritchson Joins Next Installment In ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise
Actor Alan Ritchson Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 9:23 pm

Actor-filmmaker Alan Ritchson, the star of crime-thriller television series ‘Reacher’ has been signed for the tenth film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

According to Deadline, Ritchson has joined the film just as Louis Letterier has taken over as director from Justin Lin. The film is in production with Vin Diesel and the core ‘Fast and Furious’  cast returning alongside franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Related stories

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda’s ‘The Archies’ Teaser Brings Back The Nepotism Debate

Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie-Led 'Twisted Metal' Series

Following the announcement, a report by the Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lin and main star and producer Vin Diesel had a "major disagreement" on April 23 that prompted the director's decision to quit.

According to the publication, the disagreement was about the changing script. Lin was in charge of writing for the tenth instalment and thought he had a full story ready to go into production, but Universal and Diesel "had other thoughts."

The script has been co-written by Lin and Dan Mazeau. Lin, along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, will continue as producers.

Following his breakout performance as the titular character in Prime Video's 'Jack Reacher' series, Ritchson appears to be a perfect fit for this franchise.

Meanwhile, Ritchson is set to star with Hilary Swank in the film 'Ordinary Angels,' and has previously acted in 'Smallville,' 'Blue Mountain State,' 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.'

His most well-known roles include Hank Hall/Hawk in DC's 'Titans' and the titular character in 'Jack Reacher,' an Amazon Prime series based on Lee Child's novel series.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alan Ritchson Filmmaker Filmmaking Hollywood Hollywood Actor Movies Fast And Furious Film Industry Film Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s Sudden Resignation Triggers Many Speculations

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s Sudden Resignation Triggers Many Speculations

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%