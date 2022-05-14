Fast X: Alan Ritchson Joins Next Installment In ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise

Actor-filmmaker Alan Ritchson, the star of crime-thriller television series ‘Reacher’ has been signed for the tenth film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

According to Deadline, Ritchson has joined the film just as Louis Letterier has taken over as director from Justin Lin. The film is in production with Vin Diesel and the core ‘Fast and Furious’ cast returning alongside franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Following the announcement, a report by the Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lin and main star and producer Vin Diesel had a "major disagreement" on April 23 that prompted the director's decision to quit.

According to the publication, the disagreement was about the changing script. Lin was in charge of writing for the tenth instalment and thought he had a full story ready to go into production, but Universal and Diesel "had other thoughts."

The script has been co-written by Lin and Dan Mazeau. Lin, along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, will continue as producers.

Following his breakout performance as the titular character in Prime Video's 'Jack Reacher' series, Ritchson appears to be a perfect fit for this franchise.

Meanwhile, Ritchson is set to star with Hilary Swank in the film 'Ordinary Angels,' and has previously acted in 'Smallville,' 'Blue Mountain State,' 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.'

His most well-known roles include Hank Hall/Hawk in DC's 'Titans' and the titular character in 'Jack Reacher,' an Amazon Prime series based on Lee Child's novel series.