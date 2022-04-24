Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi Says He Would Love To Be A Part Of 'Takeshi’s Castle' Reboot

In 1986, the original version of 'Takeshi's Castle' aired on Japanese television. However, it was cancelled in 1990. It was not until long later that it became popular in other parts of the world.

Jaaved Jaaferi Says He Would Love To Be A Part Of 'Takeshi’s Castle' Reboot
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 3:31 pm

'Takeshi's Castle,' a Japanese game show that aired on television in the early 2000s, earned a lot of appreciation from the Indian public. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi dubbed the show in Hindi at the time. Jaaferi's show became a weekend must-see for 90s youth. According to sources, it is now ready to make a comeback in a different guise.

Takeshi's Castle is getting a remake, which will be accessible on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, according to reports. According to the report, it will be offered under a new brand in over 240 markets. According to DNA, the show will be called 'Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo,' which translates to 'Return of Takeshi's Castle.'

Related stories

Jaaved Jaaferi On Reality Shows: Feels Fake, These Shows Become Too Contrived

Every Character Needs Homework: Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaferi responded to the news in an interview with indianexpress.com. While he did not confirm or deny the reports on 'Takeshi’s Castle’s return, he expressed interest in becoming a part of the remake. “I want to be back and do it again. I love that show. It has big connect with people,” Jaaferi said.

“Who won what, samajh hi nahi aaya aaj tak,” he laughed, and added, “A lot of people, an entire generation grew up on Takeshi’s Castle. They want me to do this show. There is a relationship with the show. I would love to do it.”

When Jaaferi was asked about his favourite memory from the show, he said that every time he meets new people, they tell him about how they grew up watching 'Boogie Woogie' or 'Takeshi's Castle.' “When I meet people, they thank me for bringing that show to them. They tell me I am part of their childhood, which for me is a great compliment. It is a blessing that I was part of so many people’s childhood,” he concluded.

In 1986, the original version of 'Takeshi's Castle' aired on Japanese television. However, it was cancelled in 1990. It was not until long later that it became popular in other parts of the world. 'Takeshi's Castle' was broadcast in nations such as Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, and others, in addition to India.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jaaved Jaaferi Actor/Actress Amazon Prime Video Takeshi's Castle TV Show Japanese TV Show Bollywood Actor TV Host India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Explained: Why India Is Witnessing Electric Vehicles Explosions

Explained: Why India Is Witnessing Electric Vehicles Explosions