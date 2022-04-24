Jaaved Jaaferi Says He Would Love To Be A Part Of 'Takeshi’s Castle' Reboot

'Takeshi's Castle,' a Japanese game show that aired on television in the early 2000s, earned a lot of appreciation from the Indian public. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi dubbed the show in Hindi at the time. Jaaferi's show became a weekend must-see for 90s youth. According to sources, it is now ready to make a comeback in a different guise.

Takeshi's Castle is getting a remake, which will be accessible on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, according to reports. According to the report, it will be offered under a new brand in over 240 markets. According to DNA, the show will be called 'Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo,' which translates to 'Return of Takeshi's Castle.'

Jaaferi responded to the news in an interview with indianexpress.com. While he did not confirm or deny the reports on 'Takeshi’s Castle’s return, he expressed interest in becoming a part of the remake. “I want to be back and do it again. I love that show. It has big connect with people,” Jaaferi said.

“Who won what, samajh hi nahi aaya aaj tak,” he laughed, and added, “A lot of people, an entire generation grew up on Takeshi’s Castle. They want me to do this show. There is a relationship with the show. I would love to do it.”

When Jaaferi was asked about his favourite memory from the show, he said that every time he meets new people, they tell him about how they grew up watching 'Boogie Woogie' or 'Takeshi's Castle.' “When I meet people, they thank me for bringing that show to them. They tell me I am part of their childhood, which for me is a great compliment. It is a blessing that I was part of so many people’s childhood,” he concluded.

In 1986, the original version of 'Takeshi's Castle' aired on Japanese television. However, it was cancelled in 1990. It was not until long later that it became popular in other parts of the world. 'Takeshi's Castle' was broadcast in nations such as Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, and others, in addition to India.