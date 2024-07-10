'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself

The Ambanis have been hosting pre-wedding functions ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding which is on July 12. Several events were held earlier from the three-day star-studded event at Jamnagar to a lavish four day pre-wedding bash in Italy. In all the events, we have seen celebs from around the world invited, including our Bollywood celebs. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said she was invited to some events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding but chose not to attend out of “self respect.”