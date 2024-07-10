'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself

The Ambanis have been hosting pre-wedding functions ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding which is on July 12. Several events were held earlier from the three-day star-studded event at Jamnagar to a lavish four day pre-wedding bash in Italy. In all the events, we have seen celebs from around the world invited, including our Bollywood celebs. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said she was invited to some events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding but chose not to attend out of “self respect.”
Aaliyah, 23, in a series of Instagram broadcast messages, compared Anant-Radhika's wedding to a ''circus'' and claimed that the Ambanis had invited some people for PR.
She wrote, ''The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point it’s become a circus''.
She added, ''I was invited to some events because apparently they're doing PR (???? don't ask me why) but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self respect than to sell myself out for someone's WEDDING''.
Her broadcast messages have gone viral on social media.
In one of the messages, Aaliyah wrote she was fascinated by the lives of “rich people” and had been stalking everything related to the wedding.
Anurag Kashyap's daughter also said how the Ambani family had shut down some parts of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for Anant-Radhika's wedding.
Since the last few days, the pre-wedding festivities have been taking place. Recently, there was a sangeet night in Mumbai, with Canadian singer Justin Bieber giving a rocking performance followed by a haldi and a mehendi ceremony on July 8. Several celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, and Janhvi Kapoor among others attended it.
For the wedding on July 12, several industry stalwarts, businessmen, influencers, and industrialists are said to be invited.