Telugu star Chiranjeevi was thrilled by the newly released film 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

Chiranjeevi honoured the cast and crew of the film by hosting a lunch for them. During their time together, the 'Acharya' actor spoke with the team for hours.

Chiranjeevi posted a few photos from the gathering on his Twitter account.

#Major is not a film.Its truly an Emotion



Story of a great Hero & Martyr#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan told in the most poignant way.A must-watch



Proud of @urstrulyMahesh for backing such a purposeful film



HeartyCongrats to @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #Sobhita @SashiTikka & Team pic.twitter.com/1lW1m3xmFO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 13, 2022

Adivi Sesh also took to Instagram to express how he felt.

'Major' directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is based on the real-life incidents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during India's darkest terror attack 26/11.

