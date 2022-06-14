Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh Considers Compliments From Chiranjeevi As The Highest Honour

The recently released film 'Major,' starring Adivi Sesh, wowed megastar Chiranjeevi so much that he hosted a lunch for the whole team of the movie.

Adivi Sesh Considers Compliments From Chiranjeevi As The Highest Honour
Chiranjeevi with the team of 'Major' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 2:36 pm

Telugu star Chiranjeevi was thrilled by the newly released film 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. 

Chiranjeevi honoured the cast and crew of the film by hosting a lunch for them. During their time together, the 'Acharya' actor spoke with the team for hours.

Chiranjeevi posted a few photos from the gathering on his Twitter account.

Adivi Sesh also took to Instagram to express how he felt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

'Major' directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is based on the real-life incidents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during India's darkest terror attack 26/11.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Major The Movie Major Adivi Sesh Chiranjeevi Megastar Chiranjeevi Patriotic Movies Bollywood New Release Bollywood Saiee Manjarekar Sashi Kiran Tikka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread