Ismail Darbar Reminisces The Making Of 'Tadap Tadap', His Friendship With KK

Music composer Ismail Darbar’s song ‘Tadap Tadap’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ has become evergreen with time. It is one of the crown jewels of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath’s (popularly known as KK) career. Ever since the news of the beloved singer’s untimely death, people have been reminiscing about the song. Darbar received the news of his friend KK's passing in the middle of his birthday celebration.

He told ETimes, "Ironically, it's my birthday and my good friend KK is no more. I am feeling so distraught that I am out on the street roaming around aimlessly in the middle of the night. KK sang the best song of my life for me. He was such a good and simple man. When I first called him to sing ‘Tadap Tadap’, it was his masumiyat that charmed me. He told me, 'Ismail bhai ye gaana toh main gaa hi nahi sakta hoon (Ismail bhai I can't sing this song)'. Main uski honesty pe fida ho gaya. Bande ne seedha seedha keh diya, main ye gaana nahi gaa sakta (I was impressed with his honesty. He was straightforward in admitting he couldn't sing it)."

"But I explained to him, getting you to sing this song is my job and I can only imagine this song in your voice and your voice alone. Usne aisa gaana gaya ki, jo logon ka rona uss din shuru hua tha, woh aaj tak chal raha hai (The way KK sang the song, people haven't stopped crying after hearing it for 23 years). I am not exaggerating, that's the truth," he added.

Darbar said that ultimately, KK also acknowledged the significance of ‘Tadap Tadap’, "Whenever he met me in the years after Tadap Tadap, KK always folded his hands and told me, 'Ismail bhai aap mujhe se koi bhi gana mat gavao (Ismal bhai you don't need to give me another song). You have given me unimaginable success with just one song. I have sung so many songs over the years, but I have never had a show where the audience hasn't asked for Tadap Tadap on the loop."

"He never failed to recall the crazy experience of making that song. He was fast asleep and I went over to him at 4 am in the studio and woke him up to tell him the tune was ready for him to sing. He sang Tadap Tadap at 4 in the morning," he added.

Darbar also recounted a story about the making of the song, "This song was actually not composed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. It was a huge film and the producer had asked me to get some famous kawali singers to sing this song. After having spent half a day in the recording, it finally dawned on me that my song wasn't turning out all that great. Mehboob bhai was my lyricist and he gave me KK's number. I had never spoken to KK in my life, but I called him. I just played the song for him and his first reaction was, 'Main ye gaana nahi gaa sakta hoon'. But we managed to record the song that day."

However, Darbar had taken a huge chance by calling KK to sing the song.

His producer was very upset, "Once the track was ready, we took it to that big-shot producer, who threw a fit. He took it upon his ego that a newcomer like myself, went against his instruction of recording the song with kawali singers. I had to leave his big-budget production. The only thing that I told the producer was, 'Main aapke saath isiliye kaam nahi karunga kyunki aap mein music ki tameez nahi hai (The only reason I don't want to work with you is because you don't respect music)'."

As he was ousted from the project, Darbar did not have the money to pay KK. He promised the singer that whenever he signs the next film, he'll ensure that KK sings the song. KK reacted and said, "Ismal bhai aap toh filmi baatein kar rahe ho (Ismal bhai you're being dramatic)".

Talking about how all of their hard work paid off when he met Bhansali, Darbar said, "I met SLB 4-5 months later and he kept testing me for almost 6 months, wanting to be sure that I have the skill and talent to score music for his film. Eventually, I got tired and called up SLB and said, I want you to hear one song. I had never played this track for Sanjay before, but he listened to it nine times on the loop. When he turned around he was crying his heart out."

Bhansali was moved by the song. He remarked, "Aaj mujhe apni film ka maqsad mil gaya. Aaj mujhe pata chala ki main apni film ka interval aur end kahan karunga (Today, I've found the purpose of my film. I have figured where and how my film's interval and climax will take place)". That's how Bhansali signed Darbar for 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Darbar revealed what made KK so remarkable while holding back his emotions, "The thing that I loved most about KK was his simplicity. I love those honest kind of people. He didn't have any airs about himself. Perhaps that's why I have been shaken up so much with the news of his passing. I am feeling very sad. I was about to cut my birthday cake, when a friend called me to inform about KK's death. It just shattered me."

He signed off as he said, "I had to leave the celebrations at home, I asked my wife and kids to give me some time, so I could be alone on the street for sometime and mourn the loss of my good friend."