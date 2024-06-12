After teasing the audience with multiple details about ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound,’ the movie is finally set to be released in theatres. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers have released the trailer of this much-anticipated rom-com project. The trailer has become the talk of the town and netizens cannot stop talking about the film.
The 2:18 minute-long trailer of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ opens with a shot of Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan indulging in banter and talking about love. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that Saraf, Roshan, and Jibraan Khan are best friends. But Khan and Roshan are dating each other. On the other hand, Saraf is dating Naila Grrewal. However, things take a turn when Roshan and Khan break up, along with Saraf and Grrewal. The story will revolve around how these friends manage to save their relationship amidst this complicated dynamic.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ here.
The trailer exudes a freshness that is lacking in several rom-coms that have been released lately. Saraf and Khan stand out with their performances. While Roshan comes across as slightly OTT. The inclusion of Sonu Nigam’s original ‘Ishq Vishk’ song in the trailer acts like a sweet tribute. Apart from that, the visuals are stunning and will keep you hooked.
Reacting to the trailer of the ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, one fan said, “Sabse achchhi baat mujhe yeh laga ki itne saal baad bhi Sonu Nigam sir ka wohi nostalgic awaaz. Pranaam Sonu Nigam sir.” A second fan mentioned, “Jibraan will be a suprise package for all...will watch for Pashmina for sure.” A third fan commented, “This is just like any other old love story love drama but just because of ROHIT SARAF I am gonna watch this movie.”
Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in lead roles. The film is being bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is set to release in theatres on June 21.