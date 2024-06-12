The 2:18 minute-long trailer of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ opens with a shot of Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan indulging in banter and talking about love. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that Saraf, Roshan, and Jibraan Khan are best friends. But Khan and Roshan are dating each other. On the other hand, Saraf is dating Naila Grrewal. However, things take a turn when Roshan and Khan break up, along with Saraf and Grrewal. The story will revolve around how these friends manage to save their relationship amidst this complicated dynamic.