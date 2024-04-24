‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’: Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Pashmina Roshan’s Debut Film In Troubled Waters?

Ever since a sequel to the 2003 blockbuster hit ‘Ishq Vishk’ was announced, there has been a massive expectation for the film, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. The cast of the film also made it quite interesting. It marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan alongside actors like Jibraan Khan, who played the young kid in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Naina Grewal and India’s very own Noah Centineo, Rohit Saraf. With a packed star cast like this it was assumed that the film would have a huge queue of takers. But, latest reports suggest that the makers are finding it difficult to get distributors for the film.
When the film was announced during the pandemic, there was a great buzz around the film. However, it has been getting delayed due to the lockdowns and then due to shooting delays probably. With distributors becoming too wary about taking on films nowadays unless there is a guaranteed return, it seems to be difficult for the makers of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. Many are even speculating that the film might just have a limited theatrical release and then move on to OTT, where it has a bigger scope of getting a guaranteed viewership.
Ramesh Taurani, while talking to India Today, refuted the claims of the film not being able to make its June 28 release date due to lack of distributor interest. He said, “No, that's not the case. We had previously announced the release date for the 28th of June, but the delay was due to two pending song shoots.”
What is surprising is that the film has been in the making for a really long time, and if it was just a matter of two songs then it shouldn’t have had caused this much delay as the star cast is pretty much all newcomers and there wouldn’t be a date conflict or an issue with getting their dates to shoot the songs. Is it that the makers are trying to spruce up the film by adding in a few more song so as to make it more appealing to the youngsters, which is pretty much the target audience of the film? Were these songs an afterthought? Or are these just going to be promotional songs so as to create a buzz around the film?
Well, only time will tell whether or not the song shoots are the main reason for the film’s delay. Whatever be the case, fans of the franchise are definitely eager to see the film, as there have been speculations that Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasurywala – the cast of the first film – might have a small cameo appearance in this sequel. Will they? Or are these just baseless rumours? Let’s wait and watch.
As for now ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ has been postponed and the film isn’t releasing on June 28 as announced earlier.