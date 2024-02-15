Is Yash Playing Lord Hanuman In Prasanth Varma's 'Jai Hanuman'? Here's What We Know

'Toxic' is one of the most anticipated movies of the 'KGF' star. It is all set to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. With 'Toxic', Yash has also turned co-producer. He will be releasing the film under his banner Monster Mind Creations alongside KVN Productions. The teaser has already created an excitement and anticipation among his fans. It is said that Yash will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the action drama.