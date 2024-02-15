Is Yash Playing Lord Hanuman In Prasanth Varma's 'Jai Hanuman'? Here's What We Know

There were reports doing the rounds that Yash will be playing Lord Hanuman in 'HanuMan' sequel 'Jai Hanuman'. Well, a source from Yash's team has rubbished the rumours. They called the reports ''baseless and false''. The team also said that the actor is completely busy with his upcoming film, 'Toxic'.
IndiaToday quoted the source saying, "There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role. Rocking Star Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now he is completely consumed with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'."
Advertisement
'Toxic' is one of the most anticipated movies of the 'KGF' star. It is all set to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. With 'Toxic', Yash has also turned co-producer. He will be releasing the film under his banner Monster Mind Creations alongside KVN Productions. The teaser has already created an excitement and anticipation among his fans. It is said that Yash will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the action drama.
Advertisement
Also, there have been reports of Yash playing Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ which will have Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role of Lord Ram.
Advertisement
Coming back to 'HanuMan' sequel, in January this year, director Prasanth Varma announced its sequel with a poster. He shared that the pre-production of 'Jai Hanuman' has started. Varma wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha'' and added folded hands emoticon.
Advertisement
'HanuMan' starring Teja Sajja as the lead was one of the biggest blockbusters. It had a great run at the box office of Rs 300 crore in 25 days.