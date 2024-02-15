Art & Entertainment

Is Yash Playing Lord Hanuman In Prasanth Varma's 'Jai Hanuman'? Here's What We Know

Yash is not playing Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's 'Jai Hanuman'. He is focusing on his upcoming film 'Toxic'.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 15, 2024

Yash is not playing Lord Hanuman in 'Jai Hanuman' Photo: Instagram
info-icon

There were reports doing the rounds that Yash will be playing Lord Hanuman in 'HanuMan' sequel 'Jai Hanuman'. Well, a source from Yash's team has rubbished the rumours. They called the reports ''baseless and false''. The team also said that the actor is completely busy with his upcoming film, 'Toxic'.

IndiaToday quoted the source saying, "There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role. Rocking Star Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now he is completely consumed with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'."

Advertisement

'Toxic' is one of the most anticipated movies of the 'KGF' star. It is all set to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. With 'Toxic', Yash has also turned co-producer. He will be releasing the film under his banner Monster Mind Creations alongside KVN Productions. The teaser has already created an excitement and anticipation among his fans. It is said that Yash will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the action drama.

Advertisement

Also, there have been reports of Yash playing Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ which will have Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role of Lord Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor - X
Ranbir Kapoor To Reportedly Undergo Specialized Vocal Training For 'Ramayana'; Director Wants Him To 'Sound Different'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

Coming back to 'HanuMan' sequel, in January this year, director Prasanth Varma announced its sequel with a poster. He shared that the pre-production of 'Jai Hanuman' has started. Varma wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha'' and added folded hands emoticon.

Advertisement

'HanuMan' starring Teja Sajja as the lead was one of the biggest blockbusters. It had a great run at the box office of Rs 300 crore in 25 days.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement