Is 'Parasyte: The Grey' In The Works For Season 2? Director Yeon Sang-ho Teases Potential Anime Crossover

The horror sci-fi K-Drama ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ aired its first season of six episodes on Netflix last week, sparking speculation among fans about the possibility of a second season within five days of its release.
Season 1: Final Scene Explained
In the final scene of the sixth episode, we come across a live-action cameo by Shinichi Izumi (Masaki Suda), who offers help to Team Grey in getting rid of the parasites. Shinichi is the central character from the original manga, who coexists with a parasite inhabiting only his right arm. Quickly bonding with the creature inside him, they join hands to survive and fight on behalf of humans. This scene alone suggests the potential for a merged narrative in a second season, where the two worlds of manga and K-Drama would collide.
Season 2: All We Know
Officially, Netflix has not greenlit the renewal of the series, which is understandable given that the show only released a few days ago. However, considering how it ended, anticipation for a second season is justified.
Yeon Sang-ho, who directed the show, has laid out some plans for Season 2, with Japanese actor Masaki Suda set to play a crucial role in carrying forward the narrative. Nevertheless, the decision to proceed with production ultimately rests with Netflix. On April 9, Yeon Sang-ho elaborated on the series’ future trajectory and its unique storyline. He revealed that the post-credit scene of the show is set eight years after the main storyline, with Shinichi Izumi now in his late twenties. Additionally, discussions between Yeon and Masaki Suda have delved into potential future directions for the series.
While no other plot details have been revealed yet, only Suda’s involvement has been confirmed, if another season were to be made. He told News1, “When I spoke with Masaki Suda, I had an idea about the content behind it, and he explained that he had come to meet me at some point. I showed the scenario to Lee Jeong-hyeon. If Season 2 is produced, it is difficult to give details, but it can be said that Shinichi will appear.”
About ‘Parasyte: The Grey’
‘Parasyte: The Grey’ offers a parallel narrative to the parasite invasion depicted in the manga. The story forms on its own set against the backdrop of the manga’s fictional world and centers around various characters in a distinct country, with a primary focus on Su-in, whose parasite fails to seize control of her and instead decides to co-exist with her.
All episodes of the show are available on Netflix. The horror drama promptly climbed the Netflix Top 10 chart, and has garnered 6.3 million views within just three days of its release. Additionally, it has also secured the number one position in the non-English TV series category on Netflix, surpassing the rom-com K-Drama ‘Queen of Tears.’
It’s common knowledge that the streaming giant typically waits on ratings to determine whether to renew their shows or not. So, if ratings remain strong, ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ will be up for a renewal sooner than one might anticipate.