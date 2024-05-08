‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth

Talking about working with Madhur, she says, “Madhur Sir, on the other hand, is a different entity altogether. He is a friend first. He seeks personal comfort with you before you start work. There is an incredible ease around him that comes from not taking himself too seriously. Yet, he has this whole spiritual quotient to him, like a part of him is watching himself do what he does. So, with him, I struck this instant friendship. We bonded over cinema like two boys. Despite the initial ‘memsaabness’ that he was wary of, Madhur Sir brought back the Gorakhpur in me! I find that invaluable because when a part of you becomes elitist, you tend to lose touch with your core audience. With him, I learnt to marry my intellectual thoughts with an Indian groundedness that is unique to him. So yes, I can safely say that both Mr Jha and Mr Bhandarkar have contributed immensely to my growth as an Indian filmmaker.”