Akshay Oberoi: The Most Accurate Gauge Of Success On OTT Is Through Word Of Mouth

“This question is quite challenging because it’s about public opinion. The real measure of success lies in what people are saying. This is because simply knowing how widely a film or project has been released, or its box office earnings, doesn’t give you a true sense of its impact. The most accurate gauge of success is through word of mouth. Even if something earns a lot of money but if people generally don’t like it, there won’t be a strong positive buzz about it. OTT platforms represent a truer form of success in every aspect. It’s about real people choosing to watch something because they genuinely want to, not because it’s been heavily promoted. The only true indicator of success here is if people are actively discussing and praising it,” concludes Akshay Oberoi.