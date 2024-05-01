Akshay Oberoi: The Most Accurate Gauge Of Success On OTT Is Through Word Of Mouth

Akshay Oberoi has attained Shah Rukh Khan status when it comes to OTT shows. He has been delivering hits after hits on OTT and people have been loving his performances since the past few years on different shows on different OTT platforms. ‘Illegal’, ‘Hum Tum And Them’, ‘Flesh’, ‘High’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Dil Bekaraar’ and many others have been massively popular. He is now going to be seen next in ‘The Broken News 2’.
‘The Broken News’ already has an established lead cast of Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and many others. Joining an already established show in its new season is definitely something that’s tricky.
Talking about the same, Akshay Oberoi says, “First and foremost, I have a great working relationship with the director, Vinay Waikul, whom I collaborated with on another show years ago. I enjoy working with familiar faces because it streamlines the creative process. We already understand each other’s strengths and can dive straight into our work without spending time establishing a rapport or a workflow. Our mutual trust allows us to focus on the task at hand, making our collaboration highly effective. Therefore, working with Vinay is my top priority.”
“Secondly, joining a show with an established lead cast is always a bonus. It’s reassuring to know that there’s already a dedicated fan base supporting the project. While it does come with the pressure to deliver a compelling performance and narrative, I see it as an opportunity rather than a challenge,” adds Akshay Oberoi.
As he is already an established star on OTT and has numerous hit shows under his belt, there definitely should be a benchmark that he hold dear when he picks up his next show. After all, he has a reputation to live up to.
“This question is quite challenging because it’s about public opinion. The real measure of success lies in what people are saying. This is because simply knowing how widely a film or project has been released, or its box office earnings, doesn’t give you a true sense of its impact. The most accurate gauge of success is through word of mouth. Even if something earns a lot of money but if people generally don’t like it, there won’t be a strong positive buzz about it. OTT platforms represent a truer form of success in every aspect. It’s about real people choosing to watch something because they genuinely want to, not because it’s been heavily promoted. The only true indicator of success here is if people are actively discussing and praising it,” concludes Akshay Oberoi.
