International Literacy Day: TV Celebs Talk About The Importance Of Education

International Literacy Day is observed every year to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our local communities as well as globally. The day helps people from all walks of life to realise how important education is and why everyone should be literate.

Some popular TV artists share their views on literacy as a human right, which should be easily available to everyone across the world. Here’s what they have to say:

Neha Joshi

Education cultivates critical thinking and decision-making skills. A person who lacks literacy is confined to a closed room with no way out or in, completely cut off from the outside world. Literacy, on the other hand, opens the world to man. An illiterate person cannot read or write, limiting their access to all the knowledge and wisdom available through books and other forms of media. As a result, raising awareness about education is essential. I am glad there's a day set aside for it.

Atharva

On this International Literacy Day, let us remember Babasaheb's lessons on the value of education. I consider it an honour to play Bhimrao. He used his education to free himself from the constraints of caste discrimination and inequality. He also inspired many to believe that education alone could bring about social change and enable people to overcome all social, cultural, and economic obstacles. And I agree with him that education is everyone's right, and by exercising that right, we can change society.

Siddharth Arora

Illiteracy is a major issue in India. Many people in rural areas are unaware of and uninformed about their literacy rights or lack adequate resources. It isn't easy to navigate the world and experience many things without the ability to read or write. Students and working people, in my opinion, should volunteer to tutor children in their communities. One can effect change by assisting students in starting their careers, donating books to libraries, and providing them with funds to cover educational expenses. We try to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children through our NGO, Sahyog, and I encourage others to do the same.

Kamna Pathak

Literacy can boost a person's self-esteem and quality of life. I am fortunate to come from a family that prioritized women's education. I was always told that learning to read and write improves our ability to communicate effectively with others by improving our speaking language proficiency, allowing us to express our feelings, thoughts, and ideas more clearly. Literacy is one of the most important aspects of achieving our goals. So, on this literacy day, we must pledge to do everything possible to make people understand that literacy is our human right.

Shubhangi Atre

This day raises awareness about the importance of literacy as a matter of human rights and dignity all over the world. It is essential to raise global awareness about literacy issues and support campaigns that increase literacy for all people. In a huge country like India, reminding people that literacy is their right is critical. Now that social media has made the job much easier. We must pledge to educate at least one Indian because "charity begins at home, and gradually, we will be no less than anyone.