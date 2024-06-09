Art & Entertainment

Inside Pics: Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry And Others Have A Blast At Tania Shroff's Birthday Party

Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry and others arrived in style for Tania Shroff's birthday bash.

Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry attend Tania Shroff's birthday
Social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's Instagram feed is filled with his party pics with celebs. Whenever he hangs out or parties with any stars or celebs, he posts it on his Instagram handle. His latest pics are from Tania Shroff's birthday bash. The pics featured Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Meezaan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Uorfi Javed among others. From the photos, it seem that everyone had a great time at the bash.

In one photo, Orry and Uorfi were seen hugging each other. The former also kissed Uorfi on her cheek. In another pic, Orry put his arm around Aryan as they posed for the camera. Aryan, as usual, was seen not smiling as he posed for the pic. Aryan was in a black T-shirt and denim pants. Arjun also attended the party and he was also seen hugging Orry, who rested his head on the former's chest. Arjun donned a printed black and white shirt and trousers.

Orry with celebs
For the party, Ananya opted for a beige outfit and she too posed with Orry. Arhaan was in a white shirt and denims, and his cousin Nirvaan wore a black T-shirt and denims. Both cousins posed together at the bash.

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha also attended the party hosted by Tania. They posed with Orry. Orry stole the limelight with his unusual outfit.

Orry parties with celebs
On the work front, Ananya will be seen in 'Call Me Bae', which will release on Prime Video on September 6. She will also be seen in 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. Aryan, on the other hand, is making his directorial debut with 'Stardom'. Arjun Kapoor has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' that has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. Arhaan and Nirvaan are yet to make their Bollywood debut.

