'Initially Hesitant' Debattama Saha Overcomes Water Phobia For 'Krishna Mohini'

Actress Debattama Saha has shared how for a pivotal scene in the show 'Krishna Mohini', she faced her fear of water head-on by plunging into a river, showcasing her dedication to her craft and her determination.

IANS
Debattama Saha Photo: IANS
Talking about the sequence, Debattama, who plays Krishna, shared: "Krishna's character has different layers, and one of them is her fierce attitude. When the scene required me to jump into a river, I initially hesitated due to my fear of water. However, the role required me to battle my fears, and with the help of a harness, I took the leap."

"The rush of adrenaline that followed was hard to put into words, and I felt an overwhelming sense of achievement. It felt very fulfilling to have the director and my co-actors commend my courage. This experience taught me the power of confronting fears and gave me the satisfaction that comes with pushing past limits to create something meaningful on screen," she added.

The show tells the story of Krishna, who prioritises her brother Mohan’s (portrayed by Ketaki Kulkarni) happiness above everything else.

'Krishna Mohini' airs on Colors.

