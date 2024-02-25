Indo-British Actor Saaj Raja: Crossover And Blend Of Indian Actors In Hollywood Important

Indo-British actor Saaj Raja says he is happy with the way crossovers have become a norm between industries whether it it Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt working in Hollywood productions or a Marvel movie featuring him in a Bollywood dance sequence.

Raja, who was a part of Marvel's 'Eternals', currently stars in sports drama 'A Game of Two Halves'. The film, which tackles themes of identity and acceptance through the lens of underprivileged kinds and football, released in theatres in India and the UK on February 23.