Sriya Lenka, along with a Brazilian artist, was picked as one of the new members of the K-pop group 'Blackswan' on Thursday.

After the group's eldest member Hyeme left in November 2020, Lenka was chosen for the final leg of training in Seoul to become a member of Blackswan. In May of last year, the group's promoter, DR Music, announced global tryouts to replace her, and Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil, both 19, were picked from 4,000 candidates via YouTube auditions.

DR Music released the names of Lenka and Gabriela as the 5th and 6th members of Blackswan, despite the fact that they only had to choose one. Lenka and Gabriela will both remain in Seoul for the next few months to practice and the two have been subjected to rigorous training that included everything from singing, and dancing sessions to personal training, language, and musical instrument lessons.

Odisha's Sriya Lenka has officially joined the lineup of @blackswan_drent, making her the first K-pop star from India https://t.co/eGibcflIxF — Rolling Stone India (@RollingStoneIN) May 27, 2022

In 2011, Blackswan was created under the name Rania. It was later renamed BP Rania before being renamed again in October 2020. It now consists of its leader and Korean singer Go Young Heun, Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba, Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye, and Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata.

According to Hindustan Times, since the age of 12, Lenka has studied Odissi classical dance as well as freestyle, hip-hop, and modern dance. Like millions of Indian youngsters, she became addicted to K-pop. She learned Korean online and watched a lot of Korean dramas to learn both the language and the culture when she first started auditioning.

