Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

In A Fresh Boycott Bollywood Trend, Social Media Users Target Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God'

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and it also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Thank God
Thank God Instagram: @ajaydevgn

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 10:28 am

It's a season of Boycott Bollywood trends on social media and despite the heavy backlash poured in for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra', it managed to create box-office records. Even Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday's movie 'Liger' went through negative outrage before its release and now, a section of Twitterati are upset with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie 'Thank God' for apprenetly mocking Hindu Gods. 

In the movie, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Lord Chitragupt, who is the Lord of Karma and responsible for bringing justice. Sidharth Malhotra meets Chitragupt after facing an accident. Fans are unhappy over how Lord Chitragupt is being portrayed. Ajay Devgn is shown seated in a massive mansion with women standing behind him. Netizens claim that the whole plot mocks Hindu Gods.

One of the comments read, "Another attempt has been made by Bollywood to insult Hindu religion and their god's by releasing the trailer of Thank god by showing chitragupta,lord yama jokes have been made and lust feelings such bad deeds have been shown in film. We should unite to #Boycott_ThankGodMovie."

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and it also stars Rakul Preet Singh. A new song from the film starring Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra has also been released today. It is the trending Manike Mage Hithe.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Thank God Trailer Ajay Devgn Sidharth Malhotra Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Bollywood Actor Entertainment Industry Boycott Trend Ajay Devgan Sidharth Malhotra Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

'Hiraeth' Or The Longing For A Past Self

'Hiraeth' Or The Longing For A Past Self