Director Imtiaz Ali, in a statement,said that he was moved by the story of two very different yet displaced women in marvellous Melbourne and to being the film to life with the bright and diverse group of young, local minds, turned out to be a huge learning experience for him. ''I could share my insights and test my ideas freely with the different creative voices that comprised the team and all of us came out richer from the wonderful My Melbourne experience. Hope you like our piece – Jules in My Melbourne,'' he added.