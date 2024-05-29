Imran Khan On ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ Sequel: The Emotionality May Or May Not Work

He further explained how in action movies like ‘Spider-Man’, there’s always a new villain, which further drives the plot. “Like in the action franchise, Spiderman has to swap the bad guy at the end of the film. One bad guy, another bad guy…So because it’s plot-driven, you can always make another,” he said, adding, “The one where your entire journey is a character journey and the journey of these characters finding love, finding who they are, and finally ending up here (together). The only way to readdress it, i.e. to poke that, open it up, and make it. I don’t know if that works (sic).”