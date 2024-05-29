Art & Entertainment

Imran Khan On ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ Sequel: The Emotionality May Or May Not Work

Imran Khan is gearing up to return to Bollywood after nine years, and his fans are certainly excited.

Google
Poster of ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ Photo: Google
It would not be wrong to say that we all loved the story of friendship and love in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, which was released in 2008. The film revolves around the journey of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who date other people before realising that they are meant for each other. It starred Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles along with Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. 

Over the years, several fans have asked for a sequel to ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. And recently, Imran Khan discussed the possibility of it during an interview with India Today. Sharing his thoughts, Imran said that the 2008 film doesn’t need a sequel as it is not a “plot-driven” movie. “In Jaane Tu, it’s a kind of film where characters’ emotional journeys is the culmination of the plot and because of that, to have a sequel you have to then reopen their emotionality which may or may not work. Sequels generally are for plot-driven films, not character-driven films (sic),” Imran said.

Imran Khan
Imran Khan Photo: X
He further explained how in action movies like ‘Spider-Man’, there’s always a new villain, which further drives the plot. “Like in the action franchise, Spiderman has to swap the bad guy at the end of the film. One bad guy, another bad guy…So because it’s plot-driven, you can always make another,” he said, adding,  “The one where your entire journey is a character journey and the journey of these characters finding love, finding who they are, and finally ending up here (together). The only way to readdress it, i.e. to poke that, open it up, and make it. I don’t know if that works (sic).”

On the work front, Imran is now all set to return to Bollywood after nine years. Reportedly, he is reportedly making a comeback with support from his uncle and mentor, Aamir Khan. The actor introduced him as a child actor in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in 1988, and later, launched him in the lead role in ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008.

