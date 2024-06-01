I'm In My Villain Era: Actor Neha Sharma On 'Illegal' Season 3, '36 Days'

Asked if she would like to follow in her father's footsteps in future, she said when the right time comes she wouldn't shy away from serving "my country and people". "I want to be there for the right reason. When it's about serving your people, it will need a lot of time and dedication from me. I will only get into it when I know I can do something for the people. They have got me here and given me so much, so when it's time to give it back to them (I will).