Art & Entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside

Ileana D'Cruz shared snippets from her beach vacation with her son, Koa Phoenix. She welcomed him with Michael Dolan in August 2023.

Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz with her son, Koa Phoenix Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ileana D’Cruz often takes to social media to share adorable moments with her son, Koa Phoenix. The actor has fully embraced this new phase of her life and is often seen talking fondly about it to the media. Recently, she took a vacation with her son. She shared the pictures on social media and fans cannot stop talking about the cuteness in the photo dump.

Taking to her Instagram, Ileana D’Cruz shared a video where she compiled cute moments from her beach holiday with her son- Koa. The pictures showed the first full glimpse of her son. The first picture shows the mother-son duo posing for the camera. Another picture shows Koa playing in the water with a tube around his waist. A third picture shows the baby playing in the sand. While one picture shows the actor swinging in a hammock. Apart from this, she shared multiple selfies with her son. Sharing this video, she wrote, “Life lately.”

Take a look at the video shared by D’Cruz here.

The video has fetched over multiple likes and views. Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Maria Goretti among other celebrities have left hearts in the comments. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Hello Ileana you look absolutely beautiful so is your baby boy and very cute baby boy love you both of you God bless both of you.” A second fan wrote, “Gorgeous mumma baby duo.” A third fan commented, “Baby bilkul maa pe gya he.”

The actor welcomed Koa in August 2023 with her husband, Michael Dolan. In a previous interview, she opened up about dealing with mom guilt as she juggled motherhood and her career. On the work front, she was recently seen in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ where she shared the screen with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. She has not announced her new projects as of now.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  2. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
  3. NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns
  4. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress' CWC To Chalk Out Future Strategy | Details Inside
  5. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
Entertainment News
  1. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  2. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  3. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up To Battle It Out As Ashwatthama In The New Poster Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  5. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup
  2. Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'
  3. CAN Vs IRE, T20 WC: ‘New York Pitch Got Slower In Second Half’ Says Saad Bin Zafar
  4. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Withstand Batting Collapse, Win Cliffhanger By 2 Wickets
  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9