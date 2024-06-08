Ileana D’Cruz often takes to social media to share adorable moments with her son, Koa Phoenix. The actor has fully embraced this new phase of her life and is often seen talking fondly about it to the media. Recently, she took a vacation with her son. She shared the pictures on social media and fans cannot stop talking about the cuteness in the photo dump.
Taking to her Instagram, Ileana D’Cruz shared a video where she compiled cute moments from her beach holiday with her son- Koa. The pictures showed the first full glimpse of her son. The first picture shows the mother-son duo posing for the camera. Another picture shows Koa playing in the water with a tube around his waist. A third picture shows the baby playing in the sand. While one picture shows the actor swinging in a hammock. Apart from this, she shared multiple selfies with her son. Sharing this video, she wrote, “Life lately.”
Take a look at the video shared by D’Cruz here.
The video has fetched over multiple likes and views. Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Maria Goretti among other celebrities have left hearts in the comments. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Hello Ileana you look absolutely beautiful so is your baby boy and very cute baby boy love you both of you God bless both of you.” A second fan wrote, “Gorgeous mumma baby duo.” A third fan commented, “Baby bilkul maa pe gya he.”
The actor welcomed Koa in August 2023 with her husband, Michael Dolan. In a previous interview, she opened up about dealing with mom guilt as she juggled motherhood and her career. On the work front, she was recently seen in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ where she shared the screen with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. She has not announced her new projects as of now.