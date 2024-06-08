Taking to her Instagram, Ileana D’Cruz shared a video where she compiled cute moments from her beach holiday with her son- Koa. The pictures showed the first full glimpse of her son. The first picture shows the mother-son duo posing for the camera. Another picture shows Koa playing in the water with a tube around his waist. A third picture shows the baby playing in the sand. While one picture shows the actor swinging in a hammock. Apart from this, she shared multiple selfies with her son. Sharing this video, she wrote, “Life lately.”