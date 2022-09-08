Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Idris Elba Finally Opens Up On Playing James Bond: I'm Not That Guy

'Pacific Rim' star Idris Elba might have delivered a number of hit films, but the role he gets asked about the most is one he never played.

'Pacific Rim' star Idris Elba might have delivered a number of hit films, but the role he gets asked about the most is one he never played.

The actor finally opened up on being faced with a barrage of questions about him taking over the reins as James Bond. Elba is not keen on stepping into the shows of the charming agent, reports Deadline.

"I'm not gonna lie," he said in the most recent episode of 'The Shop' podcast, quoted by Deadline. "Every corner of the world I go -- and I'm talking about different cultures -- they always go: 'Bond'!" Elba said, pointing his finger in imitation of a fan.

Elba, despite years of queries, is still willing to address speculation about the role. "It is not a goal for my career," the actor said bluntly. "I don't think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals."

Deadline further quoted him saying during the podcast: "And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It's beyond me. You know, it's not a question of, 'Should I?,' 'Do I?,' 'Will I?,' it is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes," he added, before speculating that even just the discussion is a good thing.

"I'm not that guy, but in everyone's world I might be. And that - job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the 'alternative Bond'. And as long as that alternative is existing, that's great for the growth of f****I casting", he added.

