Huma Qureshi Writes Letter To Her 16-Year-Old Self Ahead Of International Women's Day

She further mentioned, "Many nights you cry alone praying for some ray of hope. Each rejection hurts but you wake up and go back to work and just keep walking on. Today, I am older, wiser, and maybe a little more glitter-covered, but I can tell you, that it is still possible to be 'the simple girl' and still dream big. On darker days, when they rejected you for a film or didn't give you an opportunity amid whispers of "not perfect enough", you proved them wrong in the most glorious ways. In the future too, there will be days when they attack you and want to push you into a corner. Pay no attention, for you are the one with fire in your eyes and stories to tell."

She added, "The women will see you. They will see themselves in the witty interviews you give and the characters you play: Real, Raw and Strong. I wonder Huma, what would you think of Rani Bharati in 'Maharani' or Rajshri in 'Double XL' or Monica Machado in 'Monica O My Darling'? I think you will like them. For they are no damsels in distress nor sculpted heroines. They are messy, unfiltered, and powerful like you and millions of women who will watch you."