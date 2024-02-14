Hrithik Roshan Scares Fans With A Picture Of Him In Crutches; Shares A Poignant Note On Reaching Out For Help

Hrithik Roshan took to social media and posted a long note to all his fans and followers. The actors also posted a mirror selfie along with the post and he can be seen in crutches and a waist band. The picture of Hrithik Roshan injured isn’t something that fans of the star are used to seeing. He is hardly ever injured despite performing some of the most death-defying stunts in his films. But seeing this pictures fans got worried. But Hrithik Roshan opened up about the entire reason behind posting the picture and what actually has happened to him.
Hrithik Roshan began by writing, “Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel? (sic)”
Well, it’s a question that got everyone ticking about what’s going on and why is Hrithik Roshan talking about this now. He goes on to narrate an old story of his grandfather.
Advertisement
“I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as “strong”. I remember saying “But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!” It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside (sic),” wrote Hrithik Roshan. It is indeed true. People in India don’t ever want to use a wheelchair despite being in tremendous pain. Most of us think that if we are in a wheelchair then we will look weak, old and crippled to the world.
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan went on to add, “I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing (sic).” That’s definitely relatable. We all have seen parents or grandparents refusing to take the free available wheelchair facility at airports.
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan went on to add, “There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It’s the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong. 💪 But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity (sic).” We must say, that it’s very rightfully pointed out.
Advertisement
“I believe true strength is being relaxed , composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside. Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying “fuck em!” That’s applicable sure . Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me (sic),” writes Hrithik Roshan.
He goes on to put a very poignant point though which puts the things in perspective. “But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the “image” of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself , then you’re my hero (sic),” writes Hrithik Roshan.
After sharing all that motivation and narrating such a lovely and relatable incident of grandparents, Hrithik Roshan finally came down to the question at hand – why was he in crutches?
“Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation , the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it (sic).”
Well, so nothing too much to worry about. It’s just a normal muscle pull. But what Hrithik Roshan pointed out is indeed a topic of conversation that people need to have in their families. There is no shame in asking for help when one is injured or hurt. There is no point in trying to put up an exterior façade just to show to the world how strong one is.
Hrithik Roshan concludes the long post with the hashtags, “#beagiant #giantsdontgiveashit #strengthisgraceful (sic).”
Well, it’s true. Giants don’t give a shit.