Hrithik Roshan Says He’s ‘Confused’ By ‘Vikram Vedha’ Reactions: I’m Happy With The Final Film

Fans excitedly awaited Hrithik Roshan’s return to the big screen and the actor made a fabulous comeback with ‘Vikram Vedha’, and set an all-new performance benchmark. In ‘Vikram Vedha’, the Hindi version of Tamil hit of the same name, Hrithik played the role of titular gangster Vedha, originally played by National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal, also sees Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, who sets out to track down and arrest Vedha. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original. While it has been hailed worldwide to unanimous positive reviews and a strong word of mouth by the audience, the box-office numbers have been slow, and the film has made over Rs 60 crore globally.

Of course, the film currently cannot be ascertained as an out-and-out hit, but Hrithik is unfazed by it. During an Instagram live session with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, the actor said that ‘Vikram Vedha’ is way smarter than some of the other films that he has done, like ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’, so he is confused by the film’s overall reactions.

Hrithik said, “I'm a little bit confused. I’m very satisfied with the film, I’m happy with it. We had fun making it, I learnt a lot. I’m happy with the final film. The mountain that I set out to conquer, I think we conquered. Now it is with the world, and the world is saying a lot of things, mostly good. I’m slowly absorbing it.”

The actor added, “Not every film has to be intelligent. Maybe a superhero film, maybe ‘War’, or ‘Bang Bang’. You don’t have to be super intelligent, you have to be entertaining.”

His unparalleled screen presence in ‘Vikram Vedha’ reflected both the essence of the character while not compromising with his superstardom. But Hrithik said that he only sees stardom as a responsibility, and not a luxury, because he constantly needs to satisfy both his inner actor and serve his fans via his stardom.

Both ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’ were helmed by Siddharth Anand, with whom Hrithik will reunite in the upcoming action movie ‘Fighter,’ which also stars Deepika Padukone.