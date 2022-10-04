Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
How Rachana Mistry's Character Transforms In 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachana Mistry, who is playing the role of a simple, kind-hearted girl Vidhi is often seen in traditional looks like salwar suits and plaited hair. But now the actress is undergoing a complete transformation and she talks about the same.

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 5:15 pm

Rachana spoke about her character and how to impress her love interest Dev (played by Mohammad Iqbal Khan), she opts for a western dress: "Vidhi will be stepping outside of her comfort zone for the first time. She gets dressed up for Dev even though she looks a little weird in a gorgeous red gown."

Rachana further shares that the viewers will see an entirely new Vidhi, who will be doing everything to express her emotions. She will be dancing and singing and will try to look glamorous.

"Fans will get to watch Vidhi in an entirely new avatar where she is singing and dancing. When acting outside of your comfort zone for someone you love, nothing appears out of the ordinary, and that's exactly what Vidhi did," she added.

'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' airs on Star Bharat.

