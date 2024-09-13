After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement

Actress Ena Saha is also one of them, who shared her experience of casting couch. Without taking name, the actress revealed that 10 years back, she was asked to “compromise” to get work by a producer. On her refusal, he dropped her off late at night on a deserted road in Rajarhat, Kolkata. To avoid such situations, she decided to start her own production company. Ena also said that the Bengali film industry can be toxic and also raised the important question why there is no discussion about the women who choose to compromise for work.