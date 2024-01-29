How Henry Cavill Got His Nehru Jacket Look In 'Argylle'

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn asked star Henry Cavill to sport a Nehru Jacket for the upcoming film ‘Argylle’ and said that it is quite challenging to pull off that look but the actor managed to do it.

Vaughn said: "I felt Henry could give me all the classic spy stuff. He can give me a wink; he can do all the things I want from a spy. Agent Argylle’s appearance is a bold, instantly iconic throwback to the ‘80s.”

“I have had an enduring obsession with the styles of that era, including the likes of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, and the era’s signature flattops. That’s why we decided to give Argylle one,” he said.