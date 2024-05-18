Hollywood

When Benegal Went To Cannes With Shabana And Smita - And Their Mothers

Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' may be grabbing news headlines at Cannes this year, but it was the multi-award-winning director's second film, 'Nishant' (1975), that was the only one by him to be nominated for the Palme d'Or, the festival's coveted top award.