'The Witcher' Season 4: Netflix Unveils First Look Of Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia

Netflix has revealed the first glimpse of the new Geralt of Rivia: Liam Hemsworth. The actor assumed the lead role in ‘The Witcher’ after former star Henry Cavill departed in 2022.
In the first look teaser, Geralt is shown leading his horse to water on a foggy night. Upon hearing growls from behind, he pivots, and we see the new portrayal of the character. Adorned with the iconic medallion as he traverses through the dim terrain, we see Hemsworth.
Take a look here:
Fans have been drawing comparisons between Hemsworth and Cavill, noting the striking similarity in their costumes and hairstyles. However, the former’s ability to portray such a role onscreen shouldn’t be a concern, given his past experience playing a similar character in ‘The Hunger Games.’ Despite this, fans of the show are split on whether the recasting will do justice to the series.
Netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions about the forthcoming season. One wrote, “We shouldn’t give Liam any hate - Henry leaving is not what killed this show, it was the writing.” Another commented, “They carefully tried to make him look like Henry Cavill, and not to discredit Liam Hemsworth but Henry’s physique, physicality and voice made the Geralt live action into what it is.” A third one said, “The writers are to blame, not the actors.”
Additionally, new cast members include Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn.
After the third season, Cavill left the role because he couldn’t find a “balance between the showrunners’ vision and my love for the books.” Filming for Season 4 is currently happening in the UK, and it is being filmed consecutively with a fifth and final season. This will wrap up the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books.