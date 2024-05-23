Hollywood

'The Witcher' Season 4: Netflix Unveils First Look Of Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia

Netflix has revealed the first glimpse of the new Geralt of Rivia: Liam Hemsworth.

Netflix
Liam Hemsworth in 'The Witcher' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Netflix has revealed the first glimpse of the new Geralt of Rivia: Liam Hemsworth. The actor assumed the lead role in ‘The Witcher’ after former star Henry Cavill departed in 2022.

In the first look teaser, Geralt is shown leading his horse to water on a foggy night. Upon hearing growls from behind, he pivots, and we see the new portrayal of the character. Adorned with the iconic medallion as he traverses through the dim terrain, we see Hemsworth.

Take a look here:

Fans have been drawing comparisons between Hemsworth and Cavill, noting the striking similarity in their costumes and hairstyles. However, the former’s ability to portray such a role onscreen shouldn’t be a concern, given his past experience playing a similar character in ‘The Hunger Games.’ Despite this, fans of the show are split on whether the recasting will do justice to the series.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions about the forthcoming season. One wrote, “We shouldn’t give Liam any hate - Henry leaving is not what killed this show, it was the writing.” Another commented, “They carefully tried to make him look like Henry Cavill, and not to discredit Liam Hemsworth but Henry’s physique, physicality and voice made the Geralt live action into what it is.” A third one said, “The writers are to blame, not the actors.”

Additionally, new cast members include Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn.

After the third season, Cavill left the role because he couldn’t find a “balance between the showrunners’ vision and my love for the books.” Filming for Season 4 is currently happening in the UK, and it is being filmed consecutively with a fifth and final season. This will wrap up the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books.

The release date of ‘The Witcher’ season 4 has not yet been announced.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmers Gather At Shambhu, Khanauri To Mark 100 Days Of 'Delhi Chalo' Protest
  2. America Will Send Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  3. Choice For People Is Whether 'Gaadi Of Bharat' Should Go On Higher Or Reverse Gear: Jaishankar
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana’s Farmers Voice Concerns in Sirsa
  5. 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Family Holds Protest
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Witcher' Season 4: Netflix Unveils First Look Of Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia
  2. Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say
  3. Juhi Chawla Shares An Update On KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan's Health, Says He's Feeling 'Much Better'
  4. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  5. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title
  2. UEFA Selects Budapest For 2026 Champions League Final, Delays 2027 Decision On Milan's San Siro
  3. Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Dallas Mavericks Beat Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 Thriller
  5. Finland Meet: Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record In Men's 110m Hurdles
World News
  1. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
  2. 'Zionists, Beautiful': New Hamas Kidnapping Footage Surfaces; Israeli PM Reacts; Several Claim 'Mistranslation' Of Video
  3. Australia, US Report Cases Of Human Bird Flu | All About The H5N1 Virus, Symptoms
  4. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  5. These Famous Tourist Spots Are Struggling To Survive Due To Overtourism
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Protests In WB's Nandigram Over Death Of Party Worker; Rahul Says Will Probe 'Adani Scam' If Voted To Power
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title