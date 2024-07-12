Ishaan Khatter is one of those few actors in Bollywood who does not restrict himself when it comes to taking up international projects. The actor is all set to share the screen with Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and other talented actors in ‘The Perfect Couple.’ The teaser of this Netflix limited series was released recently, and it has become the talk of the town.
The teaser opens with a shot of Nicole Kidman talking about her successful marriage of 29 years. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that a wedding is about to take place in their opulent mansion by the beach. However, the celebration falls flat when a body turns up on the beach. An investigation brings out all the skeletons out of the closet. The secrets of the perfect family are bared for the audience to watch and savour and everyone becomes a suspect.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘The Perfect Couple’ here.
The teaser has fetched over 500K views on YouTube. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “I feel like I hadn't seen Dakota in anything for a few years, but recently she's been back on my radar...happy to see it” A second fan commented, “Nicole added another wig to the collection. We love to see it.” A third fan mentioned, “Little Big Lies meets Revenge! Intriguing! Not my usual cup of tea, but it does intrigue me.”
‘The Perfect Couple’ has been directed by Susanne Bier. She has previously helmed projects like ‘Birdbox’ and ‘The Night Manager.’ Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, and Meghann Fahy, ‘The Perfect Couple’ will be available to stream on Netflix from September 5 onwards.