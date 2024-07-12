The teaser opens with a shot of Nicole Kidman talking about her successful marriage of 29 years. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that a wedding is about to take place in their opulent mansion by the beach. However, the celebration falls flat when a body turns up on the beach. An investigation brings out all the skeletons out of the closet. The secrets of the perfect family are bared for the audience to watch and savour and everyone becomes a suspect.