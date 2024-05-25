'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Dies At 53 From Cancer Complications

Popular American documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by his family in a statement which they shared with his publicist. The filmmaker passed away after battling complications from cancer.
In a statement shared by Spurlock’s family, it was revealed that he breathed his last in New York while being surrounded by his family and friends. “It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother, Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man,” said his brother Craig Spurlock in a statement that was quoted by BBC.
The filmmaker was known for his 2004 documentary, ‘Super Size Me.’ He gained widespread recognition for the film in which he ate only McDonald's food for a month to examine its effects on his health. This experiment ignited significant public debate and secured him an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary. Throughout his career, he has directed over 20 films and documentaries, including the 2008 film ‘Where in the World is Osama bin Laden?’ and the 2013 One Direction tour documentary ‘This Is Us.’
The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans. They took to social media to express their shock. Reacting to the news of his death, one fan said, "That's really sad. Thinking of his family during this time. Cancer is horrifying." A second fan wrote, "Very talented filmmaker. RIP." A third fan commented, "This doc influenced me to stop eating fast food so much. and I took nutrition more seriously and understood it more. Fast food is okay in moderation, but I lost 150 pounds. Thanks, dude. RIP."
In a 2017 essay amid the #MeToo movement, the filmmaker admitted to being “part of the problem,” revealing that he had settled a sexual harassment allegation made by one of his assistants. By 2019, he shared in an interview that he had become sober as part of his efforts to make amends for his past behaviour.
Spurlock was 53. May his soul rest in peace.