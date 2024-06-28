Sigourney Weaver To Be Feted With Honorary Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival

“To be gifted this award is a privilege I share with all the filmmakers and collaborators I have worked with throughout the years. I proudly accept this award in celebration of all who have helped bring these films to life,” Weaver said. Venice’s director Alberto Barbera, whose mandate was just renewed, said: “An actress of the calibre of Sigourney Weaver has few rivals. "Strengthened by her significant theatrical training, she won over the great film-going public with ‘Alien,’ directed by Ridley Scott, soon becoming an emblematic figure of the 1980s.”