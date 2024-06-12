After tickling funny bones with his R-rated animated dark comedy film ‘Sausage Party’, Seth Rogen has returned with its sequel. Titled ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’, the trailer of the sequel has been released by the makers. The trailer stands tall to the sequel and the characters are not holding back on the chaos. It has already become the talk of the town.
The 2:34 minute long trailer of ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ opens with a voice that warns that the food is alive. Food has now become ‘the dominant species on Earth.’ As the trailer unfolds, the audience is shown visuals of food materials engaging in X-rated activities. However, their revolution takes a different turn when it starts to rain and flood. The sequel picks up from where the first movie left off. To save Foodtopia, they go out looking for a human who can help them in their endeavour.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ right here.
The trailer is as chaotic as it can get. ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ is just not a kid's movie. The movie has enough suggestive visuals and dialogues that are borderline profane. The animation is stunning and the voicing by some of the best actors elevates this comedy that borders on the offensive.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “I thought the ‘sequel’ was gonna be about all the main characters coming to the ‘real world’ to meet the cast that voices them.” A second fan mentioned, “So let me get this straight, Gum can't get killed by a gunshot, but can get killed by a raindrop?? Huh??” A third fan commented, “In the last movie they went to the real world breaking the 4th wall, right? Ain't this a continuity error?”
Directed by Conrad Vernon, ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ stars Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester in key roles. The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 11 onwards.