The 2:34 minute long trailer of ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ opens with a voice that warns that the food is alive. Food has now become ‘the dominant species on Earth.’ As the trailer unfolds, the audience is shown visuals of food materials engaging in X-rated activities. However, their revolution takes a different turn when it starts to rain and flood. The sequel picks up from where the first movie left off. To save Foodtopia, they go out looking for a human who can help them in their endeavour.