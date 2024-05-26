‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End

‘Presumed Innocent’ is produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in conjunction with Warner Bros. Television, for whom Bad Robot has an overall agreement. Abrams and Rachel Rush Rich are executive producers for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive producer for David E. Kelley Productions, which also includes Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal all serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will co-executive produce. Anne Sewitsky is the executive producer and director of the first two episodes as well as episode eight, while Emmy Award-winner Greg Yaitanes is the executive producer and director of episodes 3-7.