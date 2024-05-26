‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End

Have you ever seen or known a case when a prosecutor becomes the accused? Well, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich in ‘Presumed Innocent’, an exciting limited series. The teaser of the same was released a few days back and it had taken people by surprise and left them wanting for more. Now, the trailer has been released and it is equally making people impatient for the release of the show.
Jake Gyllenhaal will feature in and executive produce ‘Presumed Innocent’, an eight-part limited series from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Kingston Rumi Southwick, and Elizabeth Marvel round out the star-studded cast.
Check out the trailer right here:
Damn intriguing, isn’t it? Jake Gyllenhaal’s screen presence is one of the primary reasons for this, but the way the plot unfolds is even more compelling. The show promises to present a fresh definition of love that may differ significantly from what most people think of it as.
Based on Scott Turow’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the compelling series follows the brutal murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when top deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) is accused of the crime. The story delves into obsession, sex, politics, and the strength and boundaries of love as the accused tries to keep his family and marriage intact.
‘Presumed Innocent’ is produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in conjunction with Warner Bros. Television, for whom Bad Robot has an overall agreement. Abrams and Rachel Rush Rich are executive producers for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive producer for David E. Kelley Productions, which also includes Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal all serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will co-executive produce. Anne Sewitsky is the executive producer and director of the first two episodes as well as episode eight, while Emmy Award-winner Greg Yaitanes is the executive producer and director of episodes 3-7.
‘Presumed Innocent’ will make its global premiere on apple-tv">Apple TV+, with the first two episodes launching on Wednesday, June 12, followed by fresh episodes every Wednesday until July 24.